Brennan Johnson

Johnson was born into a footballing family. His father David Johnson came through the Manchester United academy in the early-1990s and would go on to have a successful career with Ipswich Town and Nottingham Forest.

Born in Jamaica to his English mother, Johnson senior would win four caps on the international stage for the Reggae Boyz. Brennan’s mother is Welsh, as are his maternal grandparents, which made him eligible to play international football for the Dragons. Johnson was called up to the senior team for the first time in September 2020.

A debut followed in a 0-0 friendly draw with USA before, on his first start for his country, Johnson won a penalty in a game against Finland. The forward scored his first international goal in June 2022, coming off the bench to equalise in a UEFA Nations League tie against Belgium with just five minutes to play.

That same year he was named in Wales’ first World Cup finals squad since 1958. Although they failed to make it past the group stage in Qatar, Johnson gained valuable experience at the highest level, with three substitute appearances. As of January 2026, Johnson has seven senior goals for Wales, having won 42 caps.

A product of Nottingham Forest’s Academy, it was a spell on loan at Lincoln City that helped mould Johnson into the player he is today.

The wide forward made 40 league appearances, scoring 10 goals for the Imps, playing a major role in them qualifying for the League One promotion play-offs.

Johnson then scored in the 2-0 first leg win over Sunderland in the semi-finals, with Lincoln ultimately triumphing 3-2 on aggregate.

There wasn’t a fairytale ending at Wembley, with Blackpool coming from behind to defeat City 2-1 – but for Johnson the season, and success of his team, played an important role in his development.

Upon returning to Forest, Johnson's 19 goals saw him named Championship Young Player of the Season in Forest’s 2021/22 promotion-winning season. He then hit double figures in his debut Premier League campaign.

Johnson’s impressive performances earned him a switch to Tottenham Hotspur, where he enjoyed a productive spell at Spurs, finishing as their top scorer last season with 18 goals – including the match-winner in 2024/25's UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United – alongside seven assists.

Johnson had already played an important role in the triumph, having scored four goals in the run to the trophy.

He now arrives in South London in a club-record deal to wear the Eagles' famous No. 11 shirt. He made his Palace debut just 48 hours later, starting away at Newcastle United on 3rd January 2026.