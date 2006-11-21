Caleb Redhead has been at Palace for a number of years and has progressed through the ranks to earn a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He featured in the U15 Floodlit Cup side which finished runners up in the National Final against Sunderland in 2021/22.

His first appearance for the Under-18s came as a substitute in the 5-0 win against Southampton on the opening day of the 23/24 season. He featured on the bench for the Under-21s against Nottingham Forest in September 2023.

In February 2024, Redhead was called up to represent the Grenada Under-20 national team ahead of their 2024 CONCACAF U20 qualifiers. He scored a brace against Martinique, in his third game of the tournament.

Redhead finished the 23/24 campaign in red and blue with 20 appearances in total for the U18s.