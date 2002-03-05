Kelly Brady

Born in the United States, Brady represented Central Connecticut Blue Devils and Ole Miss Rebels in the American collegiate system, before joining Irish side Athlone Town in 2025.

Her 26 goals for the club were enough for them to do a domestic double, winning the league and the FAI Women's Cup.

As a result - Brady swept the major individual honours, winning both the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Golden Boot Award and the Player of the Year Award.

Her fine league form earned her a call-up to Carla Ward's Ireland squad in November 2025, where she joined Palace teammates Abbie Larkin, Hayley Nolan, and Ruesha Littlejohn in the matchday squad for the fixture against Hungary.