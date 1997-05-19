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      10Kirsty
      Howat

      out on loan
      ST
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      Date of Birth
      19.05.9719 May 1997
      Country
      flag Scotland
      SCTScotland
      Joined Team
      04.09.2504 September 2025
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      Kirsty Howat
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      All time
      Palace career
      22
      Appearances
      8
      Goals