Kirsty Howat

Before joining Palace, Howat had previously spent her entire footballing career in Glasgow, having represented Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City since her senior debut for the Blue Belles in 2014.

She won four trophies in her second spell with Rangers, as well as three trophies in her two years at Glasgow City.

Born in Dumfries, Howat made her Scotland debut from the bench against Slovakia in a UEFA Women's Euros qualifying fixture last year.

She has already played under Palace Manager Jo Potter, scoring 39 goals in two seasons under her at Rangers.