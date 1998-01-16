Odsonne Édouard

Born in French Guiana, Edouard began his career in France with AF Bobigny and the Paris Saint-Germain Academy. He came to the fore in PSG’s development system as a prolific forward, netting over 60 goals in two seasons across teams and scoring just as much at international level; Édouard bagged 17 goals from 15 France Under-17 appearances.

This ability saw him named PSG fans’ Academy Player of the Year for 2015 and earned a professional contract with the senior side shortly after.

In 2016, Edouard began a loan with Toulouse which saw him make his competitive footballing debut. He joined Celtic on loan the following summer, scoring on his debut and earning a permanent deal in 2018.

Edouard’s performances helped the club win three Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups, and personally meant he won the SFWA Footballer of the Year 19/20 as the league’s top scorer.

He continued his international career while with Celtic, playing for France at Under-18, Under-19 and Under-21 levels. He won the 2015 European U17 Championship with France and was crowned the tournament’s Golden Player and top goalscorer, with a competition record eight goals – including three in the final. Overall, he has scored 43 goals from 51 international appearances.

He joined on August 31st, deadline day, and netted two goals on his debut against Tottenham Hotspur; the first coming 28 seconds after being substituted on.