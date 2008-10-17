Oladotun Lamidi

He joined Crystal Palace in the summer, bringing with him energy, flair, and a creative spark on the ball.

Before arriving in south London, Dotts began his Academy journey with Watford, signing at Under-15 level – his first experience in a professional academy setup. He remained with the Hornets through to the end of his Under-16 season, gaining valuable experience and development.

A crucial moment in his young career came during a pre-season tour to Georgia with Watford’s Under-17s, where despite finishing third, Lamidi relished the chance to test himself at a higher level and showcase his potential.

Signing his scholarship at Palace on August 25th was another proud milestone for Dotts, marking a new chapter in his footballing journey.

On the pitch, Lamidi is known for his attacking mindset. He’s always eager to try something creative in possession – whether that’s a piece of trickery, a clever pass, or a run in-behind.

He boasts a strong passing range and a tireless work ethic, contributing just as much off the ball with his pressing and movement.

With his versatility, confidence on the ball, and attacking instinct, Lamidi remains a promising addition to the Palace Academy ranks.