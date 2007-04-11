Zack Henry
A versatile forward who can slot in anywhere along the front three.
Zack Henry was part of the Under-15s side which finished runners-up in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2021/22. He scored the only goal in the regional final against Watford at Selhurst Park.
The forward earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.
Henry only managed a single appearance for the U18s in his first year as a scholar, with his season being curtailed due to injury.
After over a year out, Henry returned to action in September 2024, coming on as a substitute against Norwich where he registered an assist.