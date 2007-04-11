Zack Henry was part of the Under-15s side which finished runners-up in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2021/22. He scored the only goal in the regional final against Watford at Selhurst Park.

The forward earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Henry only managed a single appearance for the U18s in his first year as a scholar, with his season being curtailed due to injury.

After over a year out, Henry returned to action in September 2024, coming on as a substitute against Norwich where he registered an assist.