George King

King earned a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He previously featured in the Under-15 side which finished runners-up against Sunderland in the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2021/22.

King scored his first goal for the Under-18s against Liverpool in early September 2023. He added a second to his tally in a 3-3 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the month.

The young centre-back notched his third of 23/24 with a dramatic 94th minute winner against Fulham U18s, sending the side through to the U18 Premier League Cup quarterfinals at the expense of the cottagers.

In December 2023, King scored a brace - including an 80th minute header - to help the young Eagles to a 2-1 win against Plymouth Argyle in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.

He notched a sixth goal of the season in a dramatic nine-goal thriller against West Ham United in Janaury 2024. The turn of the year also saw King play a in a defensive midfield role, a change from his role as a centre-back earlier in the campaign.

King finished 23/24 with 31 out of a possible 32 appearances for Rob Quinn's U18s side, with six goals and two assists to his name.

The youngster was a part of the Under-21s side as they faced Dulwich Hamlet in a pre-season friendly, ahead of preparations for 2024/25.

King's first goal of the 24/25 season came against Reading U18s in August 2024. He netted his second in a resounding 5-0 win away at West Ham U18s in January 2025.

Following his strong start to the 24/25 campaign, which saw him make 19 appearances for the U18s while captaining them on occasion, he made his debut for the U21s in a 2-0 win away at West Bromwich Albion in February 2025.

He finished the season with 27 appearances in total (19 for the U18s, eight for the U21s), with two goals and an assist.

The 2025/26 season has seen King bounce back from injury in style, returning to the U21s for a 3-1 EFL Trophy defeat to AFC Wimbledon before completing a full 90 minutes in the 3-1 win over Birmingham City, where he created a beautiful goal for Zach Marsh with a surging run capped off by a perfectly weighted pass.

King also found the net in the 5-2 EFL Trophy defeat to Stevenage and added another in the 2-0 win over Aston Villa, demonstrating his knack for not only exquisitely timed headers but also crucial contributions in attack

In the Premier League International Cup, King has continued to impress, assisting three goals in wins over Juventus and FC Nordsjaelland with intelligent flick-ons and pinpoint lofted passes that unlock defences, proving that his influence extends far beyond his defensive duties.

Team news for the visit of KuPS in the UEFA Conference League league-phase revealed a senior debut in Oliver Glasner’s starting XI. King was named from the outset against the back-to-back Finnish champions and played 76 minutes.

Glasner was full of praise for King's performance. “I think George King played a very consistent game, good in the build-up, making no mistakes, solid in defence," he said.