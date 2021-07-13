Remi Matthews

Matthews started his career at Carrow Road, coming through the Academy at Norwich City where he worked with current-Palace goalkeeping coach Dean Kiely, before making a series of loan moves to get his professional career underway.

His professional debut came for Burton Albion as they began life in League One, starring in a 2-1 victory over Scunthorpe United. It was the beginning of a successful season at the Pirelli Stadium, as the Brewers secured a second successive promotion.

After a period with Doncaster Rovers, he had a successful season with Hamilton Academicals in the Scottish Premiership, featuring 27 times across the campaign before returning to England for a loan spell with Plymouth Argyle.

After impressing once again in League One, Matthews joined Bolton Wanderers on a permanent deal, playing a crucial role in their battle against relegation after being deducted 12 points before the start of the season.

The 27-year-old joined Palace in July to become the Eagles’ second signing of the transfer window, after the capture of Michael Olise. He becomes the third member of the club’s goalkeeping cohort, joining Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland at Selhurst Park.

Upon signing, Remi told Palace TV: “I can’t wait to get started. I'm excited to work with Dean Kiely again because he helps me improve, and I’ve got two great goalkeepers to look up to in Vicente Guaita and Jack Butland. It’s great to be a part of it, and I’m really looking forward to it.”