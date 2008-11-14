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      Thiago
      Speroni

      out on loan
      GK
      Goalkeeper
      Date of Birth
      14.11.0814 November 2008
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      15.08.2515 August 2025
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      Thiago Speroni
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      All time
      Palace career
      3
      Appearances
      0
      Clean sheets