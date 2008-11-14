Thiago Speroni

Raised in a sporting household, Thiago split his early years between football and golf, with his father a constant inspiration.

Initially alternating between playing up front and in goal, he committed to ‘keeping around the Under-10 age group. From there, Julian became a hands-on mentor, training with Thiago daily – offering insight into the demands of the position while supporting his son’s growing ambition.

A promising young ‘keeper, Thiago was part of the side that reached the 2022/23 Under-14 Albert Phelan Shield final, finishing as runners-up after a competitive 4-2 defeat at Finch Farm.

The following season, he featured in the U15s’ Floodlit Cup campaign, gaining valuable experience despite a group stage exit.

Thiago describes himself as an energetic, alert ‘keeper who thrives on shot-stopping, one-on-one situations, and distributing with long kicks.

He openly acknowledges the influence of his father on his technical foundations, particularly his handling, but also highlights how their approaches differ – from their physical profiles to how they read the game.

Beyond his father’s influence, Thiago models aspects of his game on modern greats such as Alisson Becker and David Raya, drawing inspiration from their composure, positioning, and presence.

The 2024/25 season marked a significant step in Thiago’s development, with training opportunities alongside the U18s and occasional sessions with the U21s.

Reflecting on the experience, he called it “tough, very quick... but a good way to learn and adapt into a better goalkeeper.”

In the early stages of the 2025/26 campaign, Thiago has featured twice in the U17 Premier League Cup – keeping a clean sheet in a 3-0 win over Arsenal and playing in a 1-1 draw against Fulham.

He is also a regular presence in Javier Alonso’s U18s squad, currently competing with fellow ‘keeper Harry Whitworth for the No. 1 shirt.