Jackson Izquierdo
Jackson Izquierdo joined Palace in January 2021 from Aldershot Town. He is a contemporary goalkeeper who is equally adept at distributing the ball as he is at shot stopping.
Jackson Izquierdo joined Palace in January 2021 from Aldershot Town. He is a contemporary goalkeeper who is equally adept at distributing the ball as he is at shot stopping.
After impressing on trials for Palace, Izquierdo earned his scholarship in January 2021 and slotted in to the Under-16s side for the remainder of 2020/21. After establishing himself in the U16s, Izquierdo played his first game for the Under-18s in October 2021 against Reading.
In 2022/23, Izquierdo became the first-choice goalkeeper for Rob Quinn's U18 side managed to keep four clean sheets in 19 games for the U18s across all competitions. His performances also earned him a place on the Under-21s bench for all three of their Papa Johns Trophy clashes.
His first start for the Under-21s in the Premier League 2 came against Arsenal in March 2023, where he saved a penalty and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win at Copers Cope.
He was a part of the U21s side which took part in the MLS Next Pro Inivtational in Salt Lake City ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.
In 23/24, Izquierdo made five appearances for the U21s as a deputy to first-choice Joe Whitworth. He was a part of the side which won the Premier League International Cup against PSV at Selhurst Park.
The 2024/25 campaign saw Izquierdo train with the first-team, and he also made five appearances for the U21s - keeping one clean sheet.
Izquierdo made his 25/26 debut in the Premier League 2 clash away to Manchester United at the end of September. Since the narrow defeat to Valencia in the Premier League International Cup, Izquierdo has been preferred between the sticks.