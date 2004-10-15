Jackson Izquierdo

After impressing on trials for Palace, Izquierdo earned his scholarship in January 2021 and slotted in to the Under-16s side for the remainder of 2020/21. After establishing himself in the U16s, Izquierdo played his first game for the Under-18s in October 2021 against Reading.

In 2022/23, Izquierdo became the first-choice goalkeeper for Rob Quinn's U18 side managed to keep four clean sheets in 19 games for the U18s across all competitions. His performances also earned him a place on the Under-21s bench for all three of their Papa Johns Trophy clashes.

His first start for the Under-21s in the Premier League 2 came against Arsenal in March 2023, where he saved a penalty and kept a clean sheet in a 2-0 win at Copers Cope.

He was a part of the U21s side which took part in the MLS Next Pro Inivtational in Salt Lake City ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

In 23/24, Izquierdo made five appearances for the U21s as a deputy to first-choice Joe Whitworth. He was a part of the side which won the Premier League International Cup against PSV at Selhurst Park.

The 2024/25 campaign saw Izquierdo train with the first-team, and he also made five appearances for the U21s - keeping one clean sheet.

Izquierdo made his 25/26 debut in the Premier League 2 clash away to Manchester United at the end of September. Since the narrow defeat to Valencia in the Premier League International Cup, Izquierdo has been preferred between the sticks.