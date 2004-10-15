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      53Jackson
      Izquierdo

      out on loan
      GK
      Goalkeeper
      Date of Birth
      15.10.0415 October 2004
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      18.03.2618 March 2026
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      Jackson Izquierdo
      74
      Izquierdo
      74
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