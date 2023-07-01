Jefferson Lerma

The 28-year-old Colombia international became Palace's first signing of the 2023/24 season, arriving on 1st July to sign a three-year deal with the club.

Graduating from the youth setup at Colombian side Atlético Huila, Lerma made his professional debut as an 18-year-old in 2013, quickly establishing himself as a regular feature in the side. His first professional goal, in February 2014, proved cause for celebration – but not just for Lerma, because it was also Atlético's 1000th goal.

Lerma went on to make almost 100 appearances for the Huila, and his consistency at Colombia's highest level naturally began to attract attention from the continent’s best clubs.

Initially signing on loan in 2015, Lerma joined Spanish side Levante and quickly became a crucial cog in their midfield, signing permanently a year later and helping them return to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

He featured in one of the most dramatic La Liga games of the century, as Levante beat the Barcelona of Andres Iniesta, Luis Suarez and co. 5-4 on the way to staying up in 2017/18.

His solidity in the centre of the park saw them go unbeaten home and away against European champions Real Madrid in the same season, starting both games.

Lerma’s form was earning him plaudits far and wide, and international recognition beckoned. The 2016 Olympics allowed for a debut in the yellow of Colombia, with Lerma playing three matches as Los Cafeteros' U23s team eventually lost to winners Brazil.

In late 2017, the midfielder came on in a defeat to South Korea to make his full international debut. Lerma impressed sufficiently to earn a place in Colombia’s 2018 World Cup squad, starting the opening match against Japan and retaining his place in the side, featuring in the penalty shoot-out defeat to England in the Round of 16.

He has gone on to make over 30 appearances for his country, scoring against Chile in 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Moving to Bournemouth for a club record fee of almost £30 million in August 2018, Lerma established himself as a crucial figure in midfield and earned a reputation as a tough-tackling all-rounder, endearing himself to the club’s fans.

Despite relegation to the Championship in 2019/20, Lerma continued to impress and was a key part of their return to the top-flight in 2021/22.

Back in the Premier League, he featured in all but one of Bournemouth’s matches in the 2022/23 season, scoring five times and winning Player of the Year as the Cherries secured what initially looked an unlikely survival.

His departure from the south coast is primed to be the gain of south London.