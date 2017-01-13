Skip navigation
15Jeffrey
Schlupp

out on loan
ST
Forward
Date of Birth
23.12.9223 December 1992
Country
flag Ghana
GHGhana
Joined
13.01.1713 January 2017
Jeffrey Schlupp
All time
Palace career
147
Appearances
13
Goals

Awards & Honours

Academy Player of the Season
Leicester City 2010/11
Young Player of the Season
Leicester City 2014/15
Young Player of the Season
Leicester City 2015/16
Players' Player of the Season
Leicester City 2014/15
Player of the Month
Crystal Palace, February 2020