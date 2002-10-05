Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

After establishing himself as a key part of Paddy McCarthy’s Academy side, he scored eight goals in 16 games as they took the title-race down to the wire in the U18s Premier League South, missing out on the final day on goal difference.

After arriving from Chelsea in 2019, Rak-Sakyi has sought guidance from senior teammates as his progression continues, modelling his game on Eberechi Eze. “He’s been really supportive of me,” he revealed. “I’ve been speaking to him quite a lot. We really bond together, because we come from similar backgrounds. It’s good to know you have someone there to talk to you, and someone there to support you.”

As his good form continued, he won praise from Roy Hodgson: “For such a young man he's shown a remarkable maturity and a remarkable sangfroid. I’m very pleased with him, very pleased for him and we believe at Crystal Palace that he has a big future and will get better and better.”