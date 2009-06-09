Skip navigation

      86Joél
      Drakes-Thomas

      out on loan
      ST
      Forward
      Date of Birth
      09.06.0909 June 2009
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      10.12.2510 December 2025
      View profile
      View profile
      Joél Drakes-Thomas
      Shirts
      Buy
      Shirts
      Shop
      All time
      Palace career
      3
      Appearances
      0
      Goals