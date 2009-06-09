Joél Drakes-Thomas

Playing up an age group, Drakes-Thomas made his first appearance at Under-18s level as a substitute against Liverpool U18s in October 2024.

His first start and first goal came in the 4-2 comeback victory against Chelsea U18s in December 2024. He earned a hat-trick of assists in Palace's resounding 4-1 win against Aston Villa U18s in February 2025.

Drakes-Thomas was called up to England U16s in late February 2025 for their UEFA U16 Development Tournament in Alicante, Spain. He featured in all three of their games against Colombia, Denmark and France, notching two assists.

In April 2025, Drakes-Thomas was included in an Under-21s matchday squad for the first time against Brighton & Hove Albion. He made his debut for the U21s off the bench against Chelsea just over a week later.

The forward finished the 24/25 season with one goal and three assists in 13 appearances for the U18s, as well as two more appearances for the U21s.

He closed the 2024/25 campaign with one goal and three assists for the U18s, alongside two appearances at U21 level, and began 25/26 in similar form – scoring twice and assisting once in his opening two matches. His impressive progression has since made him a regular for Darren Powell’s U21s this season.

Now operating primarily as an attack-minded wing-back, Drakes-Thomas has become a constant threat on the flank. His pace, direct running, and ability to stretch defences have been key attributes, with his crossing and relentless energy making him one of the U21s’ most potent outlets.

The autumn brought further recognition on the international stage. During England’s camp in Dubai, he played a major part across all three fixtures, including a decisive impact in a 5–2 comeback win over the USA, where his burst down the right and pinpoint cross set up Mathis Eboue’s hat-trick goal.

He then completed 90 minutes in a 1–1 draw with Côte d’Ivoire and started again versus Australia as England finished unbeaten and runners-up.

His return to Palace duties has been equally intense, featuring in a pivotal Premier League International Cup win against FC Nordsjaelland for the U21s, a top-of-the-table U18 victory over Southampton, and a full-match display in the Youth Cup third-round win against Bradford at Selhurst Park.

Drakes-Thomas made his senior debut after being named in the starting XI against Finnish back-to-back champions KuPS in Crystal Palace’s UEFA Conference League league-phase match at Selhurst Park.

Aged just 16 years and 192 days, Drakes-Thomas became the youngest Englishman ever to feature in the UEFA Conference League, eclipsing Chelsea’s Reggie Walsh by two days. He also became Palace’s fourth-youngest player of all time, behind John Bostock, Academy graduate Alex Wynter, and the late Phil Hoadley.

His performance was recognised by supporters, who awarded him an impressive 72.8% of the Player of the Match vote, earning him the accolade.

Drakes-Thomas was subsequently included in the Premier League matchday squad that travelled to Yorkshire to face Leeds, marking his first senior league squad call-up. With 85 minutes on the clock at Elland Road, he was introduced from the bench.

That appearance saw him become Crystal Palace’s youngest-ever Premier League player, aged 16 years and 194 days, surpassing the previous record held by David Ozoh, who was 17 years and 260 days when he featured against Newcastle United in January 2023.

Drakes-Thomas has since continued to feature around the first team, making the bench for the Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal, as well as Premier League fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham...