Palace completed the deadline day capture of Jordan Ayew on a season-long loan from Swansea City just before the end of the transfer window in August 2018 and signed the Ghanaian striker permanently in summer 2019.

The forward arrived in SE25 with plenty of Premier League experience having played for Aston Villa and Swansea City during the last four seasons, and he was named the Swans’ Players’ Player of the Season after ending 17/18 with 11 goals to his name, including strikes home and away against Palace.

Beginning his career with Marseille, Ayew was a part of the squad that won the Ligue 1 title in 2010 as well as three successive League Cups. He would also have spells with Sochaux and Lorient before arriving in England at Villa in 2015.

He won his first Ghana cap in 2010, just 10 months after his professional debut, and represented them in four Africa Cup of Nations as well as the 2014 World Cup.

In 2019/20, his first season as a permanent Palace player, Ayew stepped up his scoring and bagged a Goal of the Season strike at home against West Ham United, scooping multiple Man of the Match awards throughout the campaign.