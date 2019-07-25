Skip navigation
9Jordan
Ayew

out on loan
ST
Forward
Date of Birth
11.09.9111 September 1991
Country
flag Ghana
GHGhana
Joined
25.07.1925 July 2019
View profile
Jordan Ayew
All time
Palace career
98
Appearances
12
Goals

Awards & Honours

Player of the Season
Crystal Palace 2019/20
Goal of the Season
Crystal Palace 2019/20 v West Ham United
Players' Player of the Season
Crystal Palace 2019/20
Ghana Player of the Year
2020
Crystal Palace Player of the Month
August 2019, October 2019
Players' Player of the Season
Swansea City 2017/18