Justin Devenny

Devenny came through the ranks at Kilmarnock before moving to Airdrieonians on a permanent basis in the summer of 2022.

He made 54 appearances for the Diamonds over two seasons, notching five goals and seven assists. During their 2022/23 promotion-winning campaign, Devenny played 41 times, scoring in the penalty shootout of the League One play-off final against Hamilton Academical.

Upon signing, Devenny said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here at Crystal Palace. It’s a big step up, but I can't wait to get started. The facilities are amazing and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Academy Director Gary Issott added: “Justin was someone we were made aware of last season after he established himself in the promotion-winning team at Airdrieonians.

“He has played first-team football from an early age, and joins our exciting Under-21s squad to provide competition in the midfield area.”

Devenny scored his first goal for the club in a 6-2 win against Middlesbrough U21s in the Premier League Cup in September 2023. He also notched two assists that evening.

The midfielder earned a call up to the Northern Ireland U21s side for the first time in October 2023 and made his debut against Serbia U21s.

In March 2024, Devenny's performances at U21s level earned him a place in the first-team's mid-season friendly squad to face Bodø/Glimt. He was subsequently called up to the Northern Ireland U21s squad once more in March and managed to assist fellow Palace teammate Craig Farquhar's winning goal from a corner against Serbia.

In April 2024, Devenny netted the fourth and final goal, in a 4-2 win over Everton U21s, to seal Palace's place in the Premier League International Cup final. He followed this up at the end of the month by scoring a sumptuous free-kick against Middlesbrough U21s to help Palace on their way to the Premier League 2 play-offs.

He finished his first season in red and blue with 31 appearances for the U21s, with six goals and four assists. He also helped the side to victory in the Premier League International Cup final against PSV at Selhurst Park.