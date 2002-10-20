Aidan Steele
Signed from Watford after moving to the Premier League from Northern Ireland, Aidan Steele is a strong central midfielder who captained the Under-18s for much of their successful 2020/21 debut season in Category 1 Academy football.
Idolising the tenacity of hero Wayne Rooney, Steele’s grit and determination in midfield is coupled with professionalism and hard-work off it, and his seen him called up for Under-23s football by manager Shaun Derry.
His performances were recognised at international level, where he was called up to the Northern Ireland Under-21s in March for the very first time.