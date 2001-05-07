Annabel Blanchard

Blanchard is a young, two-footed forward capable of playing across the front line or, more regularly, as a No. 10.

Blanchard began her career aged just 16 with Liverpool, but started her time with the England youth setup the year before, and has represented the national side from Under-17-Under-19 levels.

After leaving Liverpool she joined Leicester City and then Blackburn Rovers, with whom she finished joint-top goalscorer in 21/22.

Blanchard then joined Palace in the summer of 2022 and made a strong start in South London, with four goals in 22 Championship appearances in her maiden campaign.

In 2023/24, Blanchard's brilliance shone as Palace Women claimed promotion from the Championship, the forward scoring 11 times in just 19 league games including clinical hat-tricks against both Durham and London City Lionesses.

Such form led to Blanchard not only winning both the Championship Goal and Player of the Month awards in September – as well as a nomination for the latter for November – but also the club's Player of the Month awards for October and March to boot.

At the start of Palace's first-ever top-flight season, Blanchard became our inaugural Women's Super League goalscorer, netting a brace in our first win against Leicester City – 2-0 at the King Power Stadium – in October 2024.