Skip navigation

      17Annabel
      Blanchard

      out on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      07.05.0107 May 2001
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      01.08.2201 August 2022
      View profile
      View profile
      Annabel Blanchard
      Shirts
      Buy
      Shirts
      Shop
      All time
      Palace career
      63
      Appearances
      21
      Goals

      Awards & Honours

      Championship Player of the Month
      September 2023
      Championship Goal of the Month
      September 2023
      Coaches' Player of the Season
      Blackburn Rovers, 2021/22
      Supporters' Player of the Season
      Blackburn Rovers, 2021/22
      Crystal Palace Player of the Month
      February 2023, October 2023, April 2024
      Championship Player of the Month
      September 2023
      Championship Goal of the Month
      September 2023