Daniel Owoade

Born and raised in Peckham, he began his football journey with QPR before being released at U12 level. After a short spell in grassroots football, he was scouted and brought into the Palace Academy setup.

Owade is known for his explosive pace, creativity, and ability to take on defenders in one-v-one situations – qualities that make him a constant threat from right-back or wing-back.

His footballing roots lie further up the pitch, having previously played as a striker and left winger in younger age groups.

Daniel played a crucial role in the side that reached the final of the 2022/23 Under-14 Albert Phelan Shield, finishing runners-up after a hard-fought 4-2 defeat at Finch Farm.

He also captained his team towards the end of that season, describing it as one of the standout periods of his time at the club – regularly contributing goals, including multiple hat-tricks.

Injury setbacks unfortunately disrupted much of his progress from the end of his Under-14 season through the Under-16 age group.

Despite these challenges, Owade still recorded an impressive eight goals and several assists during his time on the pitch – testament to his drive.

As the 2025/26 season kicked off, misfortune struck again as he sustained an MCL injury during training, followed by a hamstring issue upon his return to action. Despite these challenges, Owade has returned to make a handful of substitute appearances.