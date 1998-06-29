Skip navigation
25Eberechi
Eze

out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
29.06.9829 June 1998
Country
flag England
ENEngland
Joined
28.08.2028 August 2020
Eberechi Eze
All time
Palace career
35
Appearances
4
Goals

Awards & Honours

Supporters' Player of the Season
QPR 2019/20
PFA Team of the Season
2019/20 Championship
Players’ Player of the Season
QPR 2019/20
Junior Hoops Player of the Season
QPR 2019/20
Crystal Palace Player of the Month
November 2020, January 2021
Goal of the Season
Crystal Palace, 2020/21