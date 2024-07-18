Euan Danaher

Capable of playing as a centre-back or in defensive midfield, Danaher has progressed through the ranks playing in both positions.

He was a part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup against Stoke City, in which he opened the scoring. He was also part of the side which beat Arsenal 5-0 in the regional final.

Danaher earned his scholarship in July 2024 and made his first appearance for the Under-18s in August 2024 against Birmingham City.

His first start came in October 2024 against Leicester City.