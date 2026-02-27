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Hugo
Bull
out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Country
EN
England
Joined Team
27.02.26
27 February 2026
View profile
View profile
All time
Palace career
8
Appearances
0
Goals
Player Statistics
2025/26
Goals
0
Appearances
8
Attack
Goals Inside Box
0
Goals Outside Box
0
Right Foot
0
Left Foot
0
Shots
3
Shots on target
1
Hit woodwork
0
Penalties taken
0
Penalties scored
0
Touches
484
Touches in opposition box
8
Defence
Aerial duels
17
Aerial duels won
7
Interceptions
8
Blocks
3
Recoveries
40
Tackles won
7
Duels won
18
Clearances
42
Team
Minutes
675
Attempted passes
375
Successful passes
312
Touches
484
Chances created
1
Crosses
0
Discipline
Yellow cards
1
Red cards
0
Fouls won
4
Fouls Conceded
3
01
/ 04
Player Statistics
Career
Goals
0
Appearances
8
Season by season
Season
Games
Goals
Crystal Palace U18
25/26
8
0
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