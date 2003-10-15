Jadan Raymond

Raymond grew up seeing Selhurst Park from his bedroom window, and was presented with his local side’s top scorer award as a child by Wilfried Zaha. His family connections to the club extend further, with his father also among Palace’s ranks as a youngster.

After trialling at Chelsea and Arsenal as a youngster, Raymond was scouted by Palace and joined the club as an eight year old.

He has been recognised by both England and Wales at Under-17 level, and was unfortunate to miss much of the Under-18s title-challenge in 2020/21 through injury.