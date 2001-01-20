James Taylor
Taylor joined Palace in summer 2020 after impressing on trial, and has gone on to become a regular feature in Shaun Derry’s midfield at Under-23s level.
He was part of Bristol City's Academy for almost seven years and originally comes from Hereford. He made 17 appearances in the 2020/21 campaign as the Development side reached the play-offs of the Premier League 2 Division 2, in their first season as a Category 1 Academy.
A central midfielder without fear of a tackle, Taylor has represented England at youth level.