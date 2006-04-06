Skip navigation
Shop
Tickets
News
Matches
Palace TV
Crystal palace
Crystal palace
News
Matches
Palace TV
Teams
Shop
Tickets
Crystal palace
Login / Sign up
Login / Sign up
Jamie-Lee
Napier
out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
06.04.00
06 April 2000
Country
SCT
Scotland
Joined Team
22.07.25
22 July 2025
View profile
View profile
Player Statistics
Career
Goals
8
Appearances
59
Season by season
Season
Games
Goals
Bristol City Women
24/25
16
1
London City Lionesses
22/23
22
5
London City Lionesses
21/22
21
2
Related News
View All