Jeffrey Schlupp

Schlupp became Sam Allardyce's first signing when making the move from Leicester City in January 2017 for an undisclosed fee, and debuted against West Ham United the following day.

The left-sided player won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2015/16 having played in 24 of their 38 league matches.

He was named Players' Player of the Season the previous campaign when he helped the Foxes unexpectedly beat the drop in their first season back in the top-flight, after helping them win the Championship in 2014.

In total he represented Leicester 150 times before his switch to Selhurst Park. After making his professional debut as a striker on loan at Brentford in the 2010/11 season, he marked his first appearance for the Foxes in style as he bagged a hat-trick against Rotherham United in the League Cup before gradually moving further downfield during his career.

Born in Germany, he began representing Ghana in 2011 and was named in their squad for the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations and scored his first international goal against Mauritius in June 2015.

Schlupp has since become a regular in the Palace team, featuring at left-back, left-wing, centre-midfield and even briefly up front.

He extended his Palace contract in summer 2020.