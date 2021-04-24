Junior Dixon

Known as ‘JJ’ by his teammates and coaches, Dixon’s two-footedness has seen him develop a lethal finishing ability in the penalty area. Operating mainly as a traditional number 9 or as a target man, his form over the past 12-months has seen him become a part of Rob Quinn’s squad for the 2021/22 season.

It caps an impressive rise for the youngster who overcame early setbacks before joining Palace as a 13-year-old.