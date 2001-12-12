Skip navigation
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner
Official club partner

7Michael
Olise

out on loan
Mid
Midfielder
Date of Birth
12.12.0112 December 2001
Country
flag France
FRFrance
Joined
08.07.2108 July 2021
View profile
View profile
Michael Olise
Shirts
Buy
Shirts
Shop

Awards & Honours

Scholar of the Season
Reading, 2018/19
PFA Championship Team of the Year
2020/21
Championship Team of the Season
2020/21
EFL Young Player of the Season
2020/21