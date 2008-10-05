Raihaan Anderson

Comfortable on either flank, he joined Crystal Palace at Under-12 level and has been lighting up the Academy ever since.

Born in Kennington and raised in Brixton, Anderson began his footballing journey with Millwall before briefly becoming a free agent.

During that time, interest flooded in from some of London’s biggest clubs – Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham. A trial at Chelsea didn’t lead to a deal, but Palace acted fast, securing the young wide men.

Anderson’s game is built on pace, power, and precision. His directness makes him a constant threat in the final third, and his eye for goal has seen him rack up 30 goals and 15 assists so far in red and blue.

Inspired by Brazilian legend Ronaldo (R9), Anderson embodies that same fearless drive towards goal.

Injuries have tested him – but each time he’s come back stronger. He scored within minutes of returning from a four-month layoff against Arsenal, only to repeat the feat after a second setback later in the season.

Having recently returned from another early-season injury, Anderson made his first appearance of 2025/26 in the Premier League Cup vs Arsenal, as he works his way back to full fitness and form.