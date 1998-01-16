Skip navigation
22Odsonne
Édouard

out on loan
ST
Forward
Date of Birth
16.01.9816 January 1998
Country
flag France
FRFrance
Joined
31.08.2131 August 2021
Odsonne Édouard
All time
Palace career
4
Appearances
2
Goals

Awards & Honours

SFWA Footballer of the Season
2019/20
European Under-17 Championship Golden Player
2015
European Under-17 Championship Team of the Tournament
2015
Titi d'Or
PSG, 2015