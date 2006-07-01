Rio Cardines is a quick, athletic, youngster who joined Palace at Under-16s in 2022. He was a part of the side which won a pre-season tournament against Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Dundee United in August 2022.

Though he is predominantly a right-back, he can also slot in on the wing or anywhere else across the defence if required. Cardines made his first start for Rob Quinn's Under-18s side against Norwich City in November 2022 and managed to get on the scoresheet in a 2-2 draw.

His performances for the young Eagles saw him earn a call-up in January 2023 to the Trinidad and Tobago Under-17s side for their participation in the CONCACAF Under-17 Championship. He played three games and managed to score one goal for Trinidad and Tobago as they made it to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Cardines finished the 22/23 campaign with 18 appearances and two goals to his name. He was also named in Trinidad and Tobago's provisional squad for the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

He was named in the Under-21s matchday squad for the first time in their EFL Trophy clash against the first-team of Wycombe Wanderers in September 2023.

Cardines came off the bench to make his first appearance for the Under-21s in their Premier League International Cup tie against Athletic Club in late September 2023.

In February 2024, Cardines was called up for the Trinidad and Tobago Under-20s side ahead of their 2024 CONCACAF U20 Championship qualifiers. He scored once and registered three assists as the side finished second in their group.

The young defender picked up an injury towards the end of the 23/24 season, which saw him end the campaign with 27 appearances in total (23 for the U18s and four for the U21s) with one goal against Fulham U18s and two assists to his name.

In July 2024, Cardines signed his first professional contract with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season. He featured off the bench in the first three games of the campaign before sustaining an injury that kept him out until late November.

After his recovery from injury he featured in every U21s game that he was eligible for, and finished the season with two goals and an assist in 20 appearances. His performances saw him earn a call up to the Trinidad and Tobago senior squad for the Unity Cup at the end of the season.

He made his senior debut for the Soca Warriors from the start against Jamaica in the Unity Cup, hitting the crossbar in a narrow 3-2 defeat. He was subsequently called up to Dwight Yorke's side for their World Cup qualifiers and Gold Cup games.

In those World Cup qualifiers, he was unused substitute in their 6-2 win over Saint Kitts and Nevis, but he did start against Costa Rica. Cardines played through the entire first-half before being subbed off at half-time against the group leaders.

In the Gold Cup, Cardines came on in the 62nd minute against hosts the United States and played the full 90 minutes against Haiti and Saudi Arabia. Trinidad and Tobago unfortunately finished third in the group, meaning Cardines concluded the season with five senior international appearances.