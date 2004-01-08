After intially impressing on trial towards the end of the 2021/22 campaign, Seán Grehan made his move to south London permanent in the summer of 2022.

The Dublin-born centre-back put pen to paper on a two-year deal and has since slotted in well to Paddy McCarthy's Under-21s side at the start of the 22/23 season, starting nearly every game.

Grehan earned a call up to represent the Republic of Ireland Under-19s side in September 2022.