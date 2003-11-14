Tayo Adaramola

Adaramola joined Palace at Under-12s level, after his mother made the decision to move to London from Dublin to improve his chances of making it as a professional footballer. After five months without a team – including trials at Charlton and West Ham – her faith was paid off when Adaramola signed for Palace.

As well as signing professional terms in 2020, he was called up to represent Ireland at Under-17s level. His performances for the Under-18s in 2020/21 saw him called up to Shaun Derry’s Under-23s squad – he made his first appearance at Selhurst Park in their crucial 3-2 victory over Middlesbrough.

The following season Adaramola began to train with the first-team under Patrick Vieira, and earned his senior debut in the final minutes of an FA Cup Fourth Round win over Hartlepool United in February 2022. He went on to feature again in the FA Cup Fifth Round, starting in a 2-1 victory over Stoke City.

In 2022/23, Adaramola has been a near-constant presence in Paddy McCarthy's Under-21s side.