Will Hughes

Hughes signed a three-year deal in south London as the sixth signing under Patrick Vieira.

Born in Surrey and raised in Derby, Hughes became a scholar with Derby County in 2011, and made his senior debut against Peterborough United aged only 16. He became a regular part of the Rams’ senior squad in 12/13, having been named Scholar of the Year the previous season, and netted his first professional goal in September 2012 against Watford.

After signing a new contract, Hughes was named Football League Young Player of the Month for November and collected Derby’s Sammy Crooks Young Player of the Season award at the end of the season. The following campaign, 2013/14, he earned a spot in the PFA Championship Team of the Year. He continued to play regularly and with success for Derby, eventually leaving the Rams for Watford with 187 appearances to his name.

Hughes made his Premier League debut with Watford in 2017 and helped the Hornets reach the FA Cup final and maintain top-flight football for three seasons. Following Watford’s relegation in 2020, Hughes played a central role in their promotion campaign the next season.

He played 30 times in the league for Watford, helping to ensure a second-place finish. In the FA Cup final, he played 73 minutes on the right-wing, showing his ability to cover multiple midfield spots.

Hughes has represented England at Under-17 and Under-21 levels, being fast-tracked to a more senior squad after just 11 months with the U17s.

He helped the Young Lions win the Algarve Tournament in February 2012 by playing three out of three matches and netted his first goal against the Netherlands.

He was then on standby for England Under-19s in August 2012, but never played for the side. Instead, he made an Under-21s debut aged just 17. In doing so, he became the second youngest England Under-21 behind Theo Walcott.

He went on to collect 23 caps for England Under-21s, earning six with the U17s.

Uniquely for an Englishman, Hughes’ style of play has often been compared with the Spanish midfielders who were at their peak as he broke through. He’s said himself that Xavi and Andres Iniesta are role models and former manager Javi Gracia called him “more of a typical Spanish player”.