Zach Marsh

Prior to joining Palace, Marsh played grassroots football from seven years old and then joined Watford at the age of 14.

Marsh is a forward who is capable of playing out wide if required. After featuring for the Under-16s in 2021/22, he earned a Scholarship ahead of the new season.

He has hit the ground running for Rob Quinn's Under 18s side in 2022/23, notching three assists and a goal in his first five starts while playing on the wing.

The forward signed his first professional contract with the club in October 2022 and his performances for the U18s earned him a place on the Under-21s bench agasint Sheffield United in December 2022.

Marsh made 24 appearances in all competitions for the U18s in 22/23, scoring 12 goals and notching 12 assists. He won the U18s Player of the Season award for his outstanding work in Rob Quinn's side and also earned a call up to England U18s in May 2023.

He scored on his first England U18s start, netting a brace in a 3-2 win against Australia.