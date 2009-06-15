Aiden Morgan

Two-footed and composed under pressure, he joined Crystal Palace’s Academy at Under-14 level – following in the footsteps of his father, Lionel Morgan, the former AFC Wimbledon winger.

Like his idol Andrés Iniesta, Morgan is not defined by physicality but by pure footballing quality. Technically gifted, agile, and vision-driven, he glides past opponents and dictates the tempo from midfield.

After a formative spell with Leyton Orient, Morgan made the move to South London, where his standout moment came against Millwall at U15 level – a stunning brace.

Last season was a frustrating one, with injury sidelining him for much of the campaign.

But after signing his scholarship with the Under-18s, Morgan returned during pre-season ready to make an impact. Now fit again, he’s working tirelessly to establish himself as a key figure under Javier Alonso’s U18 side, determined to let his talent do the talking.