David Angibeaud

Angibeaud joined Palace at Under-11s after joining from Chelsea.

He was part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 National Floodlit Cup final in 2022/23 against Stoke City and managed to earn a scholarship with the club ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The forward made his debut at Under-18s level as a substitute against Aston Villa in September 2024, before making his first start in October 2024 against Leicester City.

Angibeaud made nine appearances in total, with one assist against Leicester City - where he set up Jerome Osei's late winner.

Under Javier Alonso, Angibeaud has featured in every match so far this season. Initially used as a late impact substitute, the forward has since earned a starting role on the left of the front three, replacing Donte Martin on occasion.

A constant goal threat, his powerful strikes regularly test opposition ‘keepers, stinging their palms.

Angibeaud’s emotional goal off the bench against Fulham in mid-October sparked scenes of pure joy as teammates piled in. Confidence returned, he concluded 2025 having scored six goals in seven games.