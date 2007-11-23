Skip navigation

      15David
      Angibeaud

      out on loan
      ST
      Forward
      Date of Birth
      23.11.0723 November 2007
      Country
      flag England
      ENEngland
      Joined Team
      01.05.2601 May 2026
      View profile
      View profile
      David Angibeaud
      Shirts
      Buy
      Shirts
      Shop
      All time
      Palace career
      1
      Appearances
      0
      Goals