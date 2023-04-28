Jesse Derry

Derry was part of the Under-15s side which won the U15 Floodlit Cup South in 2021/22.

The youngster made his first appearance for the Under-18s in the final game of the 2022/23 season against West Bromwich Albion.

Derry earned a scholarship ahead of the 2023/24 season. He made an instant impact on his first start for the U18s, scoring on his debut in a 5-0 win against Southampton on the opening day of the season.