Joe Whitworth

Harking from generations of Crystal Palace fans, Whitworth was a regular at Selhurst Park as a child despite an early youth career at AFC Wimbledon Under-13s. The oldest of three goalkeeping brothers, he was spotted by the Eagles and invited to sign.

His form in 20/21 was recognised by Shaun Derry, and he was regularly among the substitutes for the Under-23s side, including fixtures at Selhurst Park. He has also received international call-ups for the England Under-17s and Under-18s sides.

He has spoken of the importance of the club’s work within the community, visiting Norwood and Brixton food bank to understand the ways they are helping south Londoners through the pandemic.

Whitworth became the first-choice goalkeeper for the Under-23s at the age of 18 in the 2021/22 season, making 23 appearances in the Premier League 2 Division 1 and keeping three clean sheets. He saved three penalties in three successive games against Leeds United, Arsenal and Everton.

His performances in the previous campaign saw him in and amongst the first-team, earning a place on the bench against Aston Villa early on in the 2022/23 campaign.