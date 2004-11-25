Nascimento signed his professional forms in January 2022, saying he's "really grateful to the club for putting faith in me like this."

He joined from Peterborough United at the start of 21/22, having made his professional debut as a 16-year-old on the final day of the League One season in May 2021.

He impressed for Posh’s Under-18s side as they retained the Youth Alliance League in 20/21, scoring a hat-trick against title-rivals Leyton Orient. Nascimento also scored twice as Peterborough reached the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup.

The attacking midfielder featured prominently for Rob Quinn's Under-18 side in the 21/22 campaign, making 18 appearances as the young Eagles finished third.

At the start of 2022/23, Nasicmento was in fine goalscoring form - finding the net five times in his first 10 appearances. He captained the side for the first time in a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

His performances earned him a place on the first-team bench in a Carabao Cup tie against Newcastle United in November 2022. He made his first appearance for the Under-21s off the bench in their Premier League Cup clash against Sheffield United.

Nascimento finished the 22/23 campaign with 17 appearances at U18 level, scoring seven goals.