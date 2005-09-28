Asher Agbinone is an explosive forward who is adept at going down the left, right or the middle. He has played up the ranks through various age groups, making his debut for Rob Quinn's Under 18s as a substitute at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

He scored his first goal for the U18s in October 2022, netting the winner late on in a 1-2 victory over Sheffield United in the Under 18 Premier League Cup.

His performances throughout the years earned him his first professional contract in October 2022.

Agbinone won the Crystal Palace Goal of the Month for March 2023 with a sensational strike from the outside of the box against Tottenham Hotspur U18s.

The young winger made his first appearance of 2023/24 off the bench in the FA Youth Cup third round against Plymouth Argyle U18s in December 2023, following a lengthy spell on the sidelines. He notched the assist for George King's winner in the 80th minute, seeing Palace through to the fourth round.

He scored his first goal of 23/24 in a 3-2 win against Aston Villa U18s - a well taken strike from the edge of the box that was nominated for December 2023's Goal of the Month award.

The turn of the year saw Agbinone go from strength to strength, as he continued to find the net for the U18s and even featured for the U21s against Southampton. He finished 23/24 with 20 appearances in total (18 for the U18s and two for U21s) with nine goals and one assist.

His performances earned him a place in the first-team's pre-season squad which went on tour to the United States. Agbinone rounded off the scoring as Palace beat Wolves 3-1 in Maryland.

He was then awarded a place in the first-team matchday squad in September 2024, featuring on the bench against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Agbinone made his Premier League debut in October 2024, coming on as a substitute against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.