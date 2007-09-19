Charlie Walker-Smith

Though he is from London, Walker-Smith has previously been called up to represent the Wales Under-16s and Under-17s side.

He was also a part of Palace's Under-15s which won the U15 Floodlit Cup National Final against Stoke City in May 2023.

The youngster made his first appearance for the Under-18s in September 2023, coming on as a substitute against Fulham. He started his first game for the U18s a week later against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Walker-Smith made nine appearances in total for the U18s at the end of 23/24, before heading to Cyprus to represent Wales U17s at the UEFA U17 European Championship. Walker-Smith featured in two of the three games as Wales were knocked out of their group.

In July 2024, Walker-Smith put pen to paper on a scholarship ahead of the 24/25 campaign. He scored his first goal for the U18s in October 2024 against Liverpool in the U18 Premier League Cup.

Walker-Smith signed his first professional contract with the club in October 2024 and was one of the first names on the team sheet for the U18s, but he picked up an injury in December 2024 that nearly ruled him out for the remainder of the campaign.

The defender returned in the final game of the campaign, scoring in a chaotic 3-3 draw against rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. He finished the 24/25 campaign with 13 appearances, three clean sheets, two goals and an assist to his name.

The 25/26 season has been defined by Walker-Smith’s dynamic surging runs from the back and his composed ability to build play from deep. His contributions have frequently sparked goals for Javier Alonso’s side.

His impressive performances have also earned him call-ups to the Wales U19s squad on both international breaks this season. He netted his first goal for Cymru in their 2-0 victory over the Netherlands.