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      75Charlie
      Walker-Smith

      out on loan
      Def
      Defender
      Date of Birth
      19.09.0719 September 2007
      Country
      flag Wales
      WLSWales
      Joined Team
      29.08.2529 August 2025
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      Charlie Walker-Smith
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      All time
      Palace career
      11
      Appearances
      1
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