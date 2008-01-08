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      28Cheick
      Doucouré

      out on loan
      Mid
      Midfielder
      Date of Birth
      08.01.0008 January 2000
      Country
      flag Mali
      MLMali
      Joined Team
      11.07.2211 July 2022
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      Cheick Doucouré
      28
      Doucouré
      28
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      All time
      Palace career
      61
      Appearances
      0
      Goals

      Awards & Honours

      Player of the Season
      Crystal Palace, 2022/23