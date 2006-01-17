Cormac Austin

Hailing from Belfast, the central-midfielder joined the Academy’s Under-18 squad having previously captained the Northern Ireland side at Under-16 level.

Austin made his professional debut last season for Linfield, the Northern Ireland Football League champions.

In his first season in red and blue, Austin made 20 appearances in all competitions for Rob Quinn's U18s side, scoring two penalites - one of which came in a 2-2 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion.

The youngster made his fist appearance for the Under-21s in September 2023, coming on as a late substitute in the 1-1 draw against Athletic Club in the Premier League International Cup.