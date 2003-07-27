Danny Imray

After spending much of his early career at No. 10 – where he scored 23 goals in just 11 matches for Chelmsford Under-18s – Imray moved to full-back, where he continues to be a danger coming forwards.

He made his full debut for Chelmsford against Concord in 2020 in the Essex Cup quarter-final. After signing for Palace he joined up with Shaun Derry’s Under-23s side, starting his first game at Selhurst Park in their victory over Burnley.