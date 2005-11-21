David Obou

Obou has been at the club since the age of five, after joining at pre-Academy. He has repeatedly played up the age groups during his time in SE25 and scored his first goal in red and blue at the age of 16 against Manchester City in the Under 18 Premier League Cup in 2021/22.

He earned a scholarship in July 2022, though he didn't make an appearance for the U18s until February 2023 due to injury. He managed to score three goals in seven appearances in 2022/23, putting himself in good stead for the season ahead.

Ahead of 2023/24, Obou featured for the Under-21s in their pre-season tour of the United States. He opened the account for the U18s with a well-taken goal against Southampton in a 5-0 win.