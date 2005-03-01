Dylan Reid made his debut for St Mirren in March 2021, coming on as a late substitute against Rangers at Ibrox, becoming the youngest ever player to play in the Scottish Premiership at the age of 16 years and five days.

He went on to make his first start against Celtic in December 2021, playing well in a 0-0 draw against the eventual Scottish champions. His performances saw him earn a loan move to Queen’s Park in the Scottish Championship in February 2022 until the end of the season.

The midfielder notched five appearances for St Mirren in 2022/23, before making the switch to south London.

In his first half-season in red and blue, Reid made 11 appearances for the Academy sides - three for the Under-21s and eight for the Under-18s.