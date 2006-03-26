Finley Marjoram

Marjoram earned a scholarship in July 2022.

The defender recovered from a lengthy injury to come off the bench in a 4-0 victory over Fulham in January 2023, before starting against Aston Villa a week later. Playing as a right-back in the game against Villa, Marjoram managed to set up a goal for striker Zach Marsh in a 2-1 victory.

He finished the 2022/23 campaign strongly, making nine appearances in the final 11 games.

Ahead of the 2023/24 season, Marjoram featured for the first-team as a late substitute in their pre-season friendly against Crawley.

Another lengthy injury delayed his return to action in 23/24, though he returned to Rob Quinn's U18 side in March 2024. He got his first goal of the campaign in a 1-0 win away at Aston Villa in April 2024 and then followed this up a week later with a goal against West Ham United.

He finished the 23/24 campaign with two goals in eight appearances.

Marjoram went on a short-term loan to AFC Croydon Athletic at the start of the 2024/25 season, where he made nine appearences. He returned to the club in October 2024 and made his first appearance for the U21s against Sporting CP at Selhurst Park in the Premier League International Cup.