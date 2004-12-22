Hailing from Devon, 20-year-old ‘keeper Lee began his footballing journey with Torquay United before joining Exeter City’s Academy in 2015. A standout talent from a young age, he was regularly named in senior matchday squads at just 15 years old.

Lee signed his first professional contract with Exeter in 2021 and made his senior debut shortly after, featuring in an EFL Trophy clash against Chelsea U21s. He went on to make his League One debut in 2023 against Derby County.

During his time with the Grecians, Lee gained valuable senior experience through loan spells with Dorchester Town, Weston-super-Mare, and Plymouth Parkway – all part of his development in competitive first-team environments.

After making five senior appearances for Exeter, Lee made the switch to South London in the summer of 2025, joining Crystal Palace with the aim of continuing his progression in the club’s elite development setup.

A confident and vocal presence in goal, Lee describes himself as a ‘keeper who’s comfortable with the ball at his feet and committed to constant improvement. Speaking to Palace TV upon his arrival, he said:

“I’m buzzing. Crystal Palace are a massive club, and I’m really looking forward to getting going.

The Academy is a great complex – it’s exactly what you need as a player to knuckle down and play your best football.

I just want to develop as a goalie, do well for the Under-21s, and when I’m ready, train with the first team and be the best version of myself.”

Lee has since established himself as the first choice ‘keeper for Darren Powell’s Under-21 side, donning the No. 1 shirt and delivering consistent performances. He has missed only one match, due to his inclusion in the first-team travelling squad for West Ham.

He has also been involved in first-team training sessions as he continues to develop at Palace.